After watching Shohei Ohtani fly out to left field and Mookie Betts get intentionally walked to load the bases in the bottom of the tenth, Freddie Freeman approached the plate with the hopes of the Dodgers and the entire city of Los Angeles on his back.

Struggling mightily through the playoffs due to his injuries, the Yankees clearly felt better about throwing to Freeman than to Betts, but in hindsight, that was clearly a mistake, as on the very first pitch thrown his way, the former MVP smashed the ball into the stands for a walk-off grand slam, clobbering it so definitively that he didn't even let go of his bat.

With the Dodgers now up 1-0, it's safe to say Freeman loves LA and LA loves him right back.