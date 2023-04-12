Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, once the titans of MLB, have begun the 2023 season with a 6-6 record. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and rookie James Outman have raked but the team still finds itself struggling often.

After a 5-0 loss to the Giants in which they couldn’t get a hit with runners in scoring position, Freeman discussed the frustrations early in the season. The star first baseman said that they have to stay positive, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“We’re all human beings. We all want to play well every single night,” Freeman said, via The Athletic. “But then you have to take a step back and know this is baseball. It’s hard and we’re not going to have success every day even though we do the same things every day, we think the same thoughts. You go into that box and you get different results. You just have to keep as positive as you possibly can.”

Losing four of their last five games has brought the Dodgers below the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West standings. The big contributions they have received from their hitting core inspire some hope that eventually they will be able to piece together wins more consistently.

Although the Dodgers still have plenty of time to correct the course, it’s hard not to be disappointed with the results so far. Their expectations can be pampered a bit due to injuries to several key players (such as star pitchers Walker Beuhler and Tony Gonsolin and infielders Gavin Lux and Miguel Rojas) but sooner or later, LA will have to step it up.