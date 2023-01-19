The Los Angeles Dodgers have been in the news a lot lately, but not for very good reasons. The team opted to release embattled pitcher Trevor Bauer recently after the 324-game suspension he received after he was accused of sexually abusing a woman in 2021 was reduced to 194 games. After the strange decision to release Bauer so long after the suspension was enforced, Freddie Freeman offered an interesting take on the Dodgers decision to move on from Bauer.

There have been a lot of different rumors and reports regarding the decision-making process the Dodgers used when it came to making their decision to release Bauer, and some believed that the players on the Dodgers played an important role in the decision. Freeman disputes that, though, saying that the players didn’t make the decision, but that it was ownership’s call to move on from Bauer.

“I do know that was an ownership call. I was talking to Andrew Friedman, and that was a Dodgers call.” – Freddie Freeman, MSN.com

This is a very interesting quote from Freeman, as it’s rather open ended. He seems to be protecting his teammates from the decision the Dodgers ownership made, but there’s also the question of whether or not he’s in support of the decision. If the players didn’t have a say in the matter, were they in favor of keeping Bauer on the roster or moving on without him?

There are many questions that have arisen as a result of the strange handling of this situation, and while Freeman’s short response here may inadvertently open a new can of worms, he does make it clear that the players were not involved in Bauer’s release. Now, the Dodgers will be forced to move on without their ace, and it will be interesting to see whether another team decides to take a flier on him this offseason.