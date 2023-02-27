Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux left today’s spring training game on a cart after tripping on his way to third base, according to Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson.

Gavin Lux was trying to move out of the way of an infielder who was throwing to second base when he took an awkward fall that caused him to hurt his right leg. Lux could not put any weight on his right leg and was helped onto the cart, according to Bill Plunkett of Orange County Register.

Gavin Lux's injury looks pretty bad. pic.twitter.com/0rX8Han6fG — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) February 27, 2023

With the departure of Trea Turner, who signed an 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason, the Dodgers were expected to give the reigns to Lux at shortstop in 2023.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lux has played all over the place throughout his career, playing in the outfield and multiple infield positions. Dodgers infielder Max Muncy said that he believed Lux would perform well knowing that he would be at shortstop, the position he is most familiar with.

While the Dodgers wait for information regarding Lux, they could take a little bit of comfort from the fact that new acquisition Miguel Rojas is an experienced shortstop and can slide to that position and play the position at a high level. Miguel Rojas has over 1000 innings at shortstop in three of the last four seasons. 2020 was a shortened season due to the pandemic, and Rojas played 309 innings at shortstop. He also recorded 15 defensive runs saved at the position in 2022, so that is a strong defensive substitute for Lux in the meantime.

Regardless, the Dodgers were planning on Lux to play an important role for them this season taking over for Trea Turner. Hopefully for Lux and the Dodgers the recovery time for this injury is not too long.