The Los Angeles Dodgers infield is going to look different this season after the departures of Trea Turner and Justin Turner, but Max Muncy does not seem to be uncomfortable with the idea of playing third base full-time.

Max Muncy is gearing up for Year 6 at Chavez Ravine. 🔵 The @Dodgers 2x All-Star joined #HighHeat to discuss his offseason training priorities, a health update entering Spring Training and more.@maxmuncy9 | @alannarizzopic.twitter.com/6y5ZlzEZJp — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 6, 2023

“I got really comfortable over there last year,” Max Muncy said in an interview with Alanna Rizzo on MLB Network. “Third is a position I’ve played several times over the years and I’ve always said when you’re playing there once a week or once every two weeks it’s a hard position to kind of adjust to and get used to.”

Muncy played 713 innings at third base in 2022 according to Fangraphs, much more than he played in any season prior. The most he played at the position in prior seasons was 271.2 innings in 2018. Muncy stated that he is more comfortable at third base due to how much he played the position in 2022. He also said he has no preference for where he plays, he just wants to be in the lineup.

“I don’t care where I’m playing as long as I’m in the lineup and they know that,” Muncy said, via MLB Network.

Gavin Lux will likely be filling the void at shortstop that is left by Trea Turner, and Muncy was asked about how he thinks Gavin Lux will perform at that position.

“I think Luxy is finally going to get a chance to play the position that he’s played his whole life, and I think that’s something that has kind of, maybe effected him a little bit over the last couple years,” Muncy said via MLB Network.

Muncy said that it is not easy to play a variety of positions and has experience doing that for the Dodgers, moving between first, second and third base in his time with the team. Now he is projected to be the full-time third baseman with Justin Turner’s departure.

While the Dodgers infield will look different this season, Muncy is optimistic that the group will perform well in part due to multiple players having continuity at the positions they will be playing.