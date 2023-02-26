Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was not an aggressive spender during the offseason.

Friedman did not go all out to re-sign the likes of shortstop Trea Turner and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. And while the Dodgers were linked with Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa, the NL West club ultimately did not sign any player to a $100-plus million contract, as it instead shifted its focus on completing low-risk, high-reward moves to bolster its roster.

Barring an array of moves in the coming weeks, the Dodgers will not enter the 2023 season ranking in the top three in all of baseball in team payroll. For first baseman Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers’ quiet offseason did not come as much of a concern at all.

“We cut back, but to a $240 million dollar payroll,” Freeman told the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. “Sure, we didn’t have the $300 million signing.

“But in this clubhouse, you look around, you still see a really good team.”

As mentioned, the Dodgers watched as multiple notable contributors from their 111-win campaign signed multiyear deals elsewhere. As with Freeman, veteran Dodgers infielder Max Muncy sees that the reigning NL West champions still have a team capable of pulling off a run to the World Series.

“We still have one of the best teams in baseball,” Muncy told MLB Network Radio earlier this month. “I know not everybody thinks so just because we didn’t go out and make big offseason moves, but that’s because we already have all the pieces in place. We made a couple additions to complement it.

“We’re still going to be one of the best teams in baseball. We can’t wait to get out there and prove it. If people don’t want to talk about us, that’s fine. Let everyone else have to have the hype they have to live up to.”

The Dodgers opened up their spring training schedule on Saturday, as they came away with a 7-4 road loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. The NL West powerhouse will next be in action on Sunday with a home clash against the Chicago Cubs.