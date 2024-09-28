The Los Angeles Dodgers are an ultra-talented team that has already clinched a spot in the 2024 MLB playoffs. In other words, they're not the kind of club many would be hoping to get some type of boost from outside factors. Nevertheless, that's exactly what Los Angeles got on Saturday. With the Philadelphia Phillies suffering a 6-3 road loss at the hands of the lowly Washington Nationals, the Dodgers have locked up the top seed in all the big leagues heading into the postseason.

“With the Phillies losing today, the Dodgers have clinched MLB's best record this season –– and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs,” noted Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “Fourth time since 2017 the Dodgers have been the majors' winningest team.”

Dodgers all set for another MLB playoff run

The Dodgers still have a game to play on Saturday at the time of the Phillies' loss to Washington, which meant Los Angeles could have secured the no. 1 overall seed itself with a win in the second leg of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers will not have to worry about that anymore, as they now look to use the remaining two games in the regular season as warm-up for the upcoming postseason battles. The Dodgers are on a three-game win streak entering Saturday, as they won all of their last two contests in a recent series versus the San Diego Padres at home and the series opener on Friday opposite the Rockies.

The Dodgers are making the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season but they have also failed to get past the National League Divisional Series round in each of the last two years.

In the Phillies-Nationals game, Washington got on the board first with two runs in the sixth inning. Trea Turner tied the game up with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning, but the Nats responded right away with three runs in the bottom of the same frame to grab the lead for good. Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman took the pitching loss for Philadelphia, while Nationals reliever Jose Ferrer picked up the win for Washington.