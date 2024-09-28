ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers still have something to play for as they are battling the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the National League. Friday night was a good start for this as the Phillies lost 9-1. The Colorado Rockies are just trying to play out the rest of their schedule, and most of the roster is likely thrilled that only two games are remaining in the season. The Dodgers have won seven of their past nine games, while the Rockies have lost six of their last eight. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Rockies prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Rockies Projected Starters

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Antonio Senzatela

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

Yamamoto's last start was at home against the Colorado Rockies in a 6-5 win. He pitched 3 innings with 4 strikeouts, allowing 5 hits, 3 walks, and 4 earned runs. Yamamoto was out of the rotation from June 15 to September 10 and has pitched in just three games since returning. The Dodgers are monitoring his workload, as he hasn't gone more than four innings in a game or thrown more than 80 pitches.

Yamamoto is 3-1 at home with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.

Antonio Senzatela is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP.

Senzatela has just two games played since returning to the Rockies on September 16. His last start was on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers as the opposing pitcher to Yamamoto. He pitched 5 innings with 2 strikeouts, allowing 5 hits, 2 walks, 1 earned run, and 1 home run.

Senzatela is 0-0 at home with a 6.00 ERA and a 2.00 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: -280

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+145)

Moneyline: +230

Over: 11 (-110)

Under: 11 (-110)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Rockies

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: SNLA, COLR

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers' offense has been in unbelievable form and they added to that with 11 more runs on Friday night. They are batting .285 with a .386 on-base percentage over their past ten games, averaging 8.4 runs/nine. The Dodgers' pitching situation was a concern on Friday night, but they persevered and are in a much better position in this game. Their bullpen has a 2.87 ERA this season and isn't scared of the Rockies' abysmal offense.

The Rockies bullpen has no belief they can stop the Dodgers' offense. They have a 5.11 ERA overall and an 8.25 ERA over their past three games. Senzatela hasn't been pitching deep into games, and Colorado could be in trouble if that continues.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

We'll be careful of backing the Rockies too hard since they showed no signs of a fight on Friday night. However, there comes a point where the Dodgers could sit their stars to rest and ensure no injuries for the postseason. The Phillies' loss on Friday could accelerate that process for the Dodgers and give Colorado a chance in this game.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

It didn't seem like the Dodgers would be able to handle the Rockies as well as they did on Friday night. However, we shouldn't underestimate Colorado's ability to lose a game. The Dodgers had barely any motivation and were without Freddie Freeman, but still put up 11 runs for an 11-4 victory. It won't get any easier in this game, as Senzatela hasn't been performing that well since returning and is on a limited pitch count. The Rockies' abysmal bullpen won't be able to handle the Rockies again in this game.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-170)