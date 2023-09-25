The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to string together wins as October baseball approaches — and infielder Miguel Rojas proved on Sunday that the team is having fun while doing it.

Rojas was mic'd up during the second inning of the Dodgers' 3-2 walk-off win against the San Francisco Giants, and politely let the ESPN announcers know he needed a quick pause to make a routine play.

“Sorry guys, I need to make this play real quick,” Rojas said as he fielded a ground ball from Thairo Estrada early in the contest.

The comment drew raucous laughter from the broadcast.

“It's my first time doing this,” Rojas said with a smile, “but I had to make the play for [Lance] Lynn.”

Rojas was “telling the ESPN crew about a bat he had borrowed from Hernandez after the utility man's July 25 trade from Boston, when Estrada ripped a one-hopper up the middle,” wrote the Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna.

Although Rojas has in the past declined requests to wear a microphone as he felt it would interfere with his preparation and play, it didn't seem to affect his fielding abilities on Sunday after the Dodgers had already wrapped up the NL West and a playoff berth.

“I always felt anxiety about it, but given the circumstances, where we are, I think it was a perfect time for me to do it, to have some fun with it and show a little bit of my personality,” Rojas said afterwards, per DiGiovanna. “I think it came out great.”

Clearly, the LA Dodgers are having a lot of fun coming to the ballpark these days. And it was another sunny day at Dodger Stadium as Chris Taylor sent the fans home happy by lining a 100-mph fastball off Giants closer Camilo Doval to right-center field, scoring Amed Rosario in the bottom of the 10th.

“Yeah, he's tough,” Taylor said after his first hit in six tries against Doval. “He's got really good stuff, so you kind of try to play pepper and put a ball in play. Got a good fastball to hit and got the barrel to it.”

After winning their 10th National League West title in 11 seasons, Miguel Rojas and the Dodgers sent the 48,315 fans in attendance at Chavez Ravine home happy. They'll look to do the same in the postseason as October baseball looms.