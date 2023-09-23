The Los Angeles Dodgers are rolling right along on their path to the postseason, with first baseman Freddie Freeman at the heart of yet another NL West crown for the MLB powerhouse. Even during their 5-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, Freeman cemented himself even further as one of the biggest stars in baseball, and despite it being just his second season in LA, he is now a certified Dodgers great.

In need of just one more hit to cross the 200 mark for the season, the Dodgers first baseman tallied two singles, including one that scored the team's lone run on the night. And in the process of doing so, Freeman became the first player in franchise history to tally 200+ hits, 25+ home runs, and 20+ stolen bases in a season, per ESPN Stats & Info, putting his entire offensive arsenal in display in front of the loyal fans in LA.

Of course, Freddie Freeman would have loved to accomplish the feat in a victory. But of course, he'll take being the only player in Dodgers history to achieve those numbers in a single season. After all, the Dodgers franchise is one of the oldest in MLB history, being in existence for over 100 years (140 to be exact).

The stolen bases figure is what stands out, as Freeman, despite being 34 years old, has put up a career-high total of 21 thefts on the season. Freeman has, perhaps, gotten a better read of when to jump on a pitcher, leading to such strong numbers on the basepaths. (He has only been caught stealing once in 2023.)

Even with the loss to the Giants, the Dodgers have a lot to look forward to, especially with the postseason beckoning and a chance looming for them to win their second World Series in four years.