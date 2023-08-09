2023 has been an incredible year thus far for Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on the mound. In 16 starts (95.1 innings pitched), Kershaw has put up an ERA of 2.55, continuing his solid production from what was a strong 2022 season for the veteran. However, with age comes certain caveats. Now 35 years old, Kershaw is no longer the workhorse of old, as the Dodgers deem his long-term health as the priority as they try to win another World Series.

Thus, with that in mind, the Dodgers simply did not want to risk putting Kershaw on the hill when the veteran experienced soreness on his throwing shoulder. After feeling a bit of “crankiness” on that area, the Dodgers put the 35-year old starter on the Injured List.

Now feeling a lot healthier, Clayton Kershaw will soon be making his return to the mound for when the Dodgers square off against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night. Kershaw hopes that his return from injury goes swimmingly, especially when taking that much time off in the middle of the season (six weeks and two days will have passed since his last outing when he pitches on Thursday) doesn't exactly align with his core principles.

“I’ve never been a guy who believes resting in the middle of a season is a good thing. Hopefully, I’m wrong,” Kershaw said, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.

The Dodgers ace believes that pitchers should be able to withstand a bit of pain in their bodies and that staying in a pitching rhythm (which means not much time off) helps a lot in the grand scheme of things.

“I think if you’re able to pitch, you should pitch. I think your body gets used to a certain thing during the season and a lot of change in routine is not a good thing,” Kershaw added. “I understand how some people enjoy the mental break from it all. But it’s definitely worse for me. Definitely not a good thing.”

Kershaw is at a different point in his career than when he was able to power through minor inconveniences. Nevertheless, the Dodgers don't have that luxury, especially when their pitching staff isn't as deep as it was in the past.