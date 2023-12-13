Did you know Shohei Ohtani has an opt-out clause in his contract with the Dodgers?

Unsurprisingly, Shohei Ohtani's mammoth $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers has a ton of other features, including a rather interesting opt-out clause related to team personnel.

Ohtani was the biggest prize of the 2023 MLB free agency, so it isn't a surprise that any team would do anything to lure him to their franchise. The Dodgers won the battle for his signature after giving the Japanese superstar the largest contract in sports history, and clearly, they went above and beyond in recruiting him.

More details about Ohtani's contract have now emerged, which Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic broke down. Apparently, the Dodgers are giving him suite at the Dodgers Stadium for all regular and playoff games, along with providing him an interpreter.

The most interesting feature, however, is the fact that Ohtani can opt out of his deal if a certain change in team personnel was made. It is not known who that part is referring to, though it's definitely something to keep an eye on.

“If specific change in Dodger personnel, player may opt out of contract at end of season the change occurs,” Ohtani's contract reportedly states, per Rosenthal.

Shohei Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers is for 10 years, and considering that he's one of the best players in the league today, it's unlikely the team will do anything to cause him leave.

The 29-year-old two-way star seems to be really committed to the Dodgers as well, saying in a statement after his signing that he's “100 percent” determined to bring a World Series title to the city.

“Dodger fans, thank you for welcoming me to your team. I can say 100 percent that you, the Dodger organization, and I share the same goal – to bring World Series parades to the streets of Los Angeles,” Ohtani shared.

Ohtani is getting the king treatment in LA with the Dodgers, and deservingly so. Hopefully, it makes him happy and motivate the superstar to lead the team to the promised land.