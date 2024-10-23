The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting ready to take on the New York Yankees in a blockbuster World Series matchup between two teams who know each other all too well at this stage of the season. The two historic franchises will be facing off for the 12th time to decide a champion, and both have been very impressive in their matchups leading up to this stage.

Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty is getting the ball for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers in Game 1 on Friday night. Flaherty is a Los Angeles native, so he will get to start off the World Series pitching in front of his home fans for his hometown team. During the lead-up to the game, Flaherty expressed his excitement for the moment and isn't taking anything for granted, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“It'll be fun. It'll be exciting,” Flaherty said, per Nightengale. “There's no bigger stage than this, what we all wanted to do as kids.”

Flaherty has made three starts in these playoffs and has had mixed results so far. In his one start against the San Diego Padres, Flaherty allowed four runs in 5.1 innings. He then threw an absolute gem in Game 1 of the NLCS, shutting the Mets out in seven innings and allowing just two hits. The Mets got their revenge in Game 5, running Flaherty out of the game with eight runs in three innings.

Game 1 of the World Series will feature a marquee pitching matchup as Flaherty will square off with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Dodgers bullpen is the key in the World Series

The star hitters in the Dodgers lineup get most of the attention for Los Angeles, and rightfully so. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts have been seeing a big ball lately, and the two stars are fueling the Dodgers' high-powered offense.

The bullpen has been somewhat of an unsung hero for Dave Roberts and company so far in these playoffs. Roberts has leaned heavily on his relievers — sometimes for full games at a time — and they have come through more often than not. The Dodgers will likely be tasked with at lest one bullpen game during the World Series, so that group will need to stay sharp.

They also must execute with their best guys down the stretch of close games. The Yankees offense, especially their big bats, have been very good down the stretch of games. Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton all broke Cleveland Guardians fans' hearts time and time again in the ALCS with their late-game heroics, and the Dodgers will be looking to avoid a similar fate in the World Series.

If the Dodgers want to bring home their second World Series title, their bats will have to stay hot, but the bullpen could determine their fate in the end.