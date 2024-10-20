The New York Mets are trying to pull off a heroic comeback in the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets have a long way to go, but they got off to a good start on Friday night, beating the Dodgers 12-6 to cut their series deficit to 3-2 and force a Game 6.

The Dodgers will have the last two games at home as they look to advance to the World Series and take on the New York Yankees. In Game 6, Dave Roberts has decided to go with a bullpen game in an attempt to close out the Mets. The Dodgers have done this a number of times this postseason while they deal with injuries to multiple starting pitchers, including Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw.

The willingness to throw the bullpen in such an important game is a sign of the changing times, where starters no longer go deep into games like they used to and relief arms are much more valuable. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso spoke about how the shift has affected the game for hitters, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“That’s where we are now in the game with analytics and stuff,” Alonso said, per Nightengale. “The game’s just different. It’s a totally different outlook. Now, everyone wants to throw their best stuff all of the time. There’s no taking a pitch off. This is high octane, full baseball, max effort every pitch.”

Mets looking to keep hot bats going in Game 6 against Dodgers

The Mets are hoping that their momentum from Game 5 against the Dodgers can carry over as they fly back across the country to try and complete the comeback from 3-1 down in the NLCS. The bats were extremely hot for Carlos Mendoza and company on Friday in Game 5 when they scored 12 runs to keep their season alive.

Pete Alonso got the scoring started for the Mets when he blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Mets never looked back from there, scoring a run in five of the eight innings that they came up to the plate to keep the Dodgers at arm's length for the entirety of the game.

If they can keep that hot hitting going against the Dodgers' bullpen in Game 6, it will help starting pitcher Sean Manaea out. Manaea has been pitching very well lately and he will need to again after the Mets' top two relievers, Edwin Diaz and Ryne Stanek, both pitched more than two innings in Game 5.

The Mets have an uphill battle in front of them if they want to win the NL pennant, but they built the proper momentum to make a run in Game 5. We'll see if they can keep it going in Game 6 on Sunday night.