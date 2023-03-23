Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman will be on the team’s Opening Day roster, Orange County Register Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“(Dodgers manager) Dave Roberts gave him the news this morning,” Plunkett wrote. “Position player group is set.”

James Outman played one season in the MLB after being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 June Amateur Draft out of California State. The 25-year-old outfielder played in four games for the Dodgers last season, garnering six hits, six runs and one home run in 13 at-bats and 16 plate appearances. He earned his first home run during his first career at-bat in a late-July game against the Colorado Rockies, hitting a fly ball to deep center-right field at the top of the third inning to put the Dodgers up 2-0.

The Dodgers decided to move on from center fielder Cody Bellinger, who scored off of the James Outman home run in July, earlier this month. According to the MLB, the Cubs contract is worth $17.5 million guaranteed and includes a mutual option for 2024.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Roberts admitted that he would still root for Cody Bellinger after he signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs.

“I wish we could have done more to support him and get some more consistency for him,” Roberts said amid the Dodgers-Cubs spring training clash on Friday. “But our hope is that the change of scenery will kind of tap into something that’s already in there that we know. I’ll always root for Cody.”

James Outman on the team fills a roster spot left open after a season-ending knee injury from second baseman Gavin Lux, Los Angeles staff writer Jack Harris wrote on Thursday.

“He is one of the best 13 players in our organization,” Roberts said. “His talent and performance made it an easy decision.”