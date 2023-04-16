Jackie Robinson Day in Major League Baseball is a special annual tradition for the league. It’s especially memorable for members of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in particular Jason Heyward.

Heyward is in his 14th big league season, but his first in a Dodgers uniform. He said it gives him chills to wear the same Dodgers uniform Robinson once did.

“I get chills. Jackie Robinson’s story was the first story I read as a kid,” Heyward said. “I remember reading and learning about him. Little did I know it would lead me on a long path of following in his footsteps.”

Jason Heyward was tasked by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to speak to both teams before LA’s game against the Chicago Cubs, Heyward’s former team.

The tradition of honoring Robinson started in 2004, seven years after his number 42 was retired by the league entirely. Every April 15, the same date Robinson broke the league’s color barrier in 1947, all 30 teams honor Robinson by wearing his iconic number.

The league started allowing players to wear Robinson’s No. 42 in 2007, with all uniformed personnel starting to wear the number in 2009. Robinson spent his entire 10-year MLB career with the Dodgers, winning NL MVP in 1949 and a World Series in 1955. He was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.

The life and legacy of Jackie Robinson is one that should never be forgotten by baseball fans and humans in general. It’s awesome to see the players and league continue to honor a Dodgers and baseball legend every year.