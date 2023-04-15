Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw was featured on SportsNet LA’s broadcast during the bottom of the third inning on Friday in the Chicago Cubs-Dodgers game. There was one particular moment from Kershaw’s time on the broadcast that went viral.

With Chris Taylor batting in an 0-1 count, Kershaw complimented Chicago’s SP Justin Steele, saying “this guy’s kind of good actually.” However, Kershaw made his statement as Steele was releasing the baseball. Taylor proceeded to club a home run to left field, causing Kershaw to exclaim, “Never-mind!”

Kersh: This guy's kind of good, actually.

Chris: Bet. pic.twitter.com/SjPGUP9BUK — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2023

The Dodgers ultimately lost the game by a final score of 8-2, but the blast was important for Taylor. The veteran had previously been struggling at the plate so perhaps his home run will lead to a hot streak.

Max Muncy also homered in the game, as it appears Muncy is finding his footing following a rough start to the season as well.

With the loss, however, the Dodgers fell to 7-7 on the season. They have endured a boom-or-bust type of campaign so far, cruising to victories in some games and falling apart in others. It goes without saying, but Los Angeles will need to find consistency moving forward. Given the Dodgers’ track record, one would imagine they will figure things out before too long.

The Dodgers will attempt to rebound with a victory on Saturday at Dodger Stadium versus the Cubs. Michael Grove (0-1, 14.73) will draw the start for LA, while Jameson Taillon (0-2, 7.00) will be the starting pitcher for Chicago. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 PM PST in Los Angeles.