JD Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to make history in 2023. During Thursday evening's road contest against the Colorado Rockies, Martinez recorded a run batted in, making him the fourth member of the Dodgers this season with at least 100 RBIs on the campaign.

The other three Dodgers to reach the accomplishment are Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and Freddie Freeman.

The feat marks the first time in Dodgers franchise history that the team has had at least four players with 100 RBIs in the same season, per Dodger Insider.

Although the Dodgers haven't been quite as dominant this season as they were during 2022 (in the regular season, at least) the team is still firmly in second place in the overall NL standings behind only the Atlanta Braves. The 36-year-old Martinez continues to produce solid numbers, with 113 hits and 31 home runs on the campaign in 109 appearances.

Mookie Betts, meanwhile, is in a neck-and-neck race with Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. for NL MVP honors, having put together one of the most impressive seasons of his illustrious career in 2023.

At 98-60, Los Angeles has long since clinched yet another NL West title and have a legitimate chance to win their first championship since 2020 when the MLB postseason gets underway next month.

The Dodgers will be hoping to rid themselves of the memory of last year's playoffs embarrassment, when heavily favored Los Angeles was sent home in four games by the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

The MLB Playoffs are slated to begin with the Wild Card Round, of which the Dodgers won't be a part, on October 3.