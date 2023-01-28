Former Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly recently addressed a number of subjects from his previous tenure in Los Angeles. Kelly’s time with the team was brief, but he became a Dodgers’ fan favorite nonetheless. Kelly, who’s writing a book called A Dam* Near Perfect Game, broke his silence on his brush-up with Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros in 2020, per Dodger Talk with David Vassegh.

“I’ve always been the guy not too shy away from the honest answer,” Kelly said in reference to being candid about the Correa-Astros situation in his new book. “There’s a part (in the book) if the Astros would have won and we would have played in the World Series, MLB was kind of panicking in trying to figure out what to do.”

Vassegh then asked Kelly about a part in his book where Kelly wrote that he would have waited for the Astros in the hotel had the Dodgers and Houston squared off in the 2020 Fall Classic.

“100 percent, I would have,” Kelly said.

Joe Kelly’s book will include a behind the scenes look at the Carlos Correa incident as well as the Dodgers-Astros rivalry.

The Astros’ sign-stealing scandal took the MLB world by storm after the 2019 season. The Dodgers were rumored to have passed on Correa in MLB free agency this past offseason due to uncertainty in reference to fans’ feelings on the former Houston shortstop. The Astros previously defeated the Dodgers during the 2017 World Series, but it was later revealed that Houston was stealing signs that season.

Carlos Correa will likely always get boo’d at Dodger Stadium moving forward. Meanwhile, Joe Kelly is still a fan favorite despite having only spent 3 seasons in LA.