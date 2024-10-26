There is a prodigious amount of hype surrounding the 2024 World Series, but the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees somehow managed to deliver an instant classic in Game 1 on Friday night. Freddie Freeman temporarily perfected time travel and transported Chavez Ravine and everyone watching at home to 1988, as he blasted an extraordinary walk-off grand slam to give LA the 6-3 win. The mind-blowing moment reverberated throughout the sports world, even reaching NBA superstar Joel Embiid.

Perhaps caught up by the excitement, the Philadelphia 76ers center posted a reaction on X (formerly Twitter) that he probably wished he left in his drafts instead.

“Bases loaded grand slam? Jesus Christ,” Embiid said after the spellbinding, extra-innings grand salami. The redundancy of his response was not lost on the rest of social media, as people quickly pounced on the 2023 MVP.

The public has some fun at Joel Embiid's expense

“That’s normally how a grand slam happens yeah,” Chicago Cubs writer and podcaster Jacob Zanolla posted. “One of those classic bases loaded grand slams,” Underdog Fantasy's Steve Perrault also quipped. The sarcasm kept on pouring into the comments.

“Of all of the kinds of grand slams, bases loaded ones are easily top 5,” a fan joked. Others were a bit more cutting with their retorts. “Yeah genius that's what a grand slam is,” a Knicks fan account chimed in.

Embiid's awkwardly worded post could be explained away by a simple brain freeze, or by the fact that he spent half his life in a country (Cameroon) where baseball is not one of the most popular sports. Fans are not going to spend much time questioning the motivation of the post, though, since many of them do not need a reason to roast Joel Embiid.

Embiid is causing a bit of a stir for not being ready to play

Any prominent figure who typed this response would have been mocked, but the two-time scoring champion and seven-time All-Star is going to be subjected to a potent dose of ridicule, especially these days. Despite playing in the Paris Olympics this past summer, Embiid is apparently not ready to take the court. The NBA is investigating the 76ers for the handling of this murky situation, as load management continues to be a polarizing topic in the modern game.

When negative optics surround an athlete, it is usually prudent to lay low on X for a bit. Though, in this case, Embiid was merely processing what could soon be a legendary finish to a legendary World Series game. Countless fans were sent into delirium after Freddie Freeman's homer. But this individual happens to be a household name thrust under the microscope. While the NBA-watching world waits for Embiid to suit up for the Sixers, he will keep being the center of conversation.