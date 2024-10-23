The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be investigated by the NBA over their management of Joel Embiid and his participation in games, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The big man was ruled out of the Sixers' season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks after not playing in the preseason at all and saying outright that he doesn’t anticipate playing in back-to-backs anymore.

According to Charania, the investigation is expected to begin later this week. Embiid has already been ruled out for the first three games of Philly's season, taking part in an individualized workout plan instead of playing in scrimmages during training camp or any of the Sixers' six preseason games.

“This is a complicated situation for the league, for the Sixers, obviously, Joel Embiid,” Charania said on ESPN's NBA Today, “because it's not black and white — there is no specific injury…With Joel Embiid, it has been a lot of the new normal that we've been told in terms of the periodic time off that he is scheduled to take this upcoming season as well as making sure, in his perspective, that he is a hundred percent for the playoffs, [which] he has not been in his entire NBA career.”

Nick Nurse said on Tuesday that Embiid has not had any setbacks after playing in the Paris Olympics with Team USA. The Sixers have listed Embiid's absence as a matter of left knee injury management, as the big man injured that knee's meniscus last season and missed most of the second half of the season.

Embiid has set out to make sure he is completely healthy for the playoffs this season, promising to set aside the pursuit of any personal accolades and listen better to the Sixers' medical staff. He is eager to pursue a championship and keep his sights set on the long-term goal. However, the NBA might take issue with the way he and the team have already jeopardized appearances in regular-season games when he is not actively injured.