It was an emotional moment when Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to win Game 1 of the World Series in extra innings to beat the New York Yankees Friday night, 6-3. Besides Dodgers figures such as Mookie Betts and Dave Roberts celebrating the victory, Freeman's father Fred would also give his reaction to his son conducting an all-time great baseball moment.

Fred Freeman would go through his thought process with Jesse Rodgers of ESPN in an interview where he discussed Betts having a hit before to make it an easier at-bat for his son, but the Yankees intentionally walked Betts. This left Freeman with the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning which set up the thrilling ending.

“I was hoping Mookie would get a hit to take the pressure off him,” Freeman said. “Then they walked him. And I was like ‘oh, Freddie, Freddie, Freddie.’ And then first pitch…Is it gone? Is it gone? Then I saw him do the mic drop with the bat and I knew it was gone.”

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman recalls his father in the front row

Now with those pictures of the Dodgers moment and Freeman going viral with him showing how no-doubt of a home run it was and him walking the bases, he did reveal he saw his dad in the front row. The star first baseman would credit his father for the moment Friday since he got him into baseball in the first place according to USA Today.

“It was kind of spur of the moment,” Freeman said. “I saw him hugging a lot of people back there,I think he was so nervous going into that. I just wanted to share that with him because he’s been there. He’s been going through a lot in his life too, and just to have a moment like that, I wanted to be a part of that with him in that moment.”

“That's mostly his moment because if he didn't throw me batting practice,” Freeman continued. “If he didn't love the game of baseball, I wouldn't be here playing this game. So that's Fred Freeman's moment right there.”

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman goes through the thrilling walk-off grand slam

There is no doubt that Freeman has had a tumultuous season spanning from taking care of his son due to being hospitalized to the 35-year old even recently suffering an injury. Still, it led up to the moment in winning his team Game 1 of the World Series as Los Angeles looks to beat New York and recapture championship gold since 2020.

“It felt like, just kind of floating,” Freeman said. “Those are the kind of things when you're five years old with your two older brothers and you're playing wiffle ball in the backyard. Those are the scenarios you dream about, two outs, bases loaded in a World Series game. You dream about those moments even when you're 35 and been in the league for 15 years. You want to be a part of those. For it to actually happen, and get a home run and walk it off, that's as good as it gets right there.”

Work is still to be done for the Dodgers as they prepare for Game 2 against the Yankees Saturday night.