Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially named Julio Urias as their Opening Day starting pitcher on Friday. Urias, who finished as an NL Cy Young finalist in 2022, commented on receiving the opportunity, per SportsNet LA.

“Really happy, obviously another goal in my career… very thankful to the organization for giving me the opportunity,” Urias said, via a translator. “I’m very excited for that moment.”

Julio Urias debuted with the Dodgers in 2016 at just 19-years old. He always displayed promise, but didn’t make more than 30 starts in a single season until the 2021 campaign. In 2021, the left-hander pitched to the tune of a sharp 2.96 ERA. In 2022, however, Urias emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball after recording a sparkling 2.16 ERA.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 2023 campaign is a contract year for Julio Urias. The Dodgers would like to re-sign him, but he will receive plenty of suitors in free agency next offseason. Additionally, Los Angeles is expected to pursue Shohei Ohtani in free agency, which could make bringing Urias back a challenge. Regardless, Dodgers fans are hopeful the two sides can work something out.

The Dodgers will lean on Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw to lead the starting rotation this year. Much has been made about the team’s uncertainty, but they still feature more than enough talent to compete at a high level. The Dodgers’ rotation is expected to be a strength throughout the season amid their plethora of young pitching depth waiting in the minor leagues.

Julio Urias will aim to set the tone for the Dodgers on Opening Day.