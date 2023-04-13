A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas appears to have a new injury to deal with. Just days after he returned to action after missing five games because of a groin injury, the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop suffered cramping in the left hamstring that got him removed from Wednesday night’s showdown against the San Francisco Giants on the road.

Miguel Rojas was trying to beat out an infield single when he got hurt. The Dodgers would later release a statement via Twitter about Rojas’ injury. Before leaving the game, Rojas went 1-for-2. Chris Taylor has also taken over the shortstop duties against the Giants following the departure of Rojas, who was converted into a regular shortstop starter following the devastating season-ending ACL injury of Gavin Lux.

While it doesn’t appear that the hamstring cramp of Miguel Rojas is nothing to be very worried about for the Dodgers, it might cause the team to look for help outside the organization to shore up their shortstop depth. At the moment, Taylor is the only healthy player in that position.

Dodgers President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke about the possibility of the team adding depth to their position player group last month.

“Depth is always something that we talk about. It was a big driver for us to go out and get Miguel Rojas and we feel like between him and CT that we’re in a good spot,” Friedman said (via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register). “Obviously, there’s now a layer of depth that is removed for 2023 so we’re definitely susceptible if we have another injury.