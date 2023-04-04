Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies due to a groin injury. Fortunately, he could make a quick return if necessary.

Apparently, Rojas felt something was off in his left groin after attempting to start a double play on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. Luckily for the team, it doesn’t look like the injury is serious enough that it could threaten the 34-year-old’s long-term availability. In fact, Vassegh noted that Rojas could be allowed to play if the Dodgers really need him to.

“Miguel Rojas felt something in his left groin when turning a DP on Sunday. Dodgers being cautious with Rojas with off day tomorrow. He could play through it if necessary,” Vassegh reported.

Sure enough, hopes are high that Rojas makes his return sooner rather than later. After all, after acquiring him in an offseason trade with the Miami Marlins and then signing him to a two-year, $11 million extension last February, many see the Dodgers utilizing his versatility to improve their defense.

Rojas has also said all the right things as he returns to the ball club, even previously sharing his desire to be the kind of leader the Dodgers need.

“I knew what to expect when I walked in, actually fitting in with the club and what they’ve been doing for the last several years — it had me pretty excited,” Rojas said of the Dodgers earlier in March, per MLB.com. “But being here in camp and being able to contribute and make them feel comfortable even when something bad happened to them. I want to make them feel that they got a guy that can plug in at shortstop and play every day.”

Come back soon, Rojas!