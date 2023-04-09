A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas has missed five games in a row due to a lower-body injury, but he can be expected to return to action before the end of the week, with manager Dave Roberts expressing optimism about the player’s chances of playing on Sunday.

Via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic:

“Dave Roberts said Miguel Rojas could be back in the lineup tomorrow if all goes well. Plan would be for Rojas to play tomorrow, sit on Monday in San Francisco and be back in there on Tuesday.”

Miguel Rojas sustained a groin injury while making a play in last Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks and has not played since. The good news for the Dodgers is that Rojas’ injury is apparently not serious enough for him to need a stint on the injured list.

Rojas has been the Dodgers’ choice to start at shortstop this season amid the season-ending injury of Gavin Lux. But with Miguel Rojas unable to play of late, Chris Taylor is the one handling that role in the meantime.

Although it sounds that Miguel Rojas’ return is imminent, the Dodgers can still opt to give him a little more time to rest before giving the green light to play.

The Dodgers started the season with two wins in a four-game series against the Diamondbacks before winning both games of a two-game series versus the Colorado Rockies. They are currently playing the Diamondbacks again in a series, this time as the road team.

Rojas is batting .143 with only a run scored so far in the 2023 MLB regular season.