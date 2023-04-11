Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miquel Rojas is still acclimating to his new digs, but he witnessed a memorable moment during his first game in Dodger blue.

The Dodgers hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day and a Dodgers fan took it upon himself to try for the ultimate proposal. He hopped the fence in left field, got down on a knee, and was blindsided by a Dodgers security guard before he could pop the question.

Rojas was a guest on The Chris Rose Rotation and gave his perspective on the events that unfolded. Though he wasn’t paying much attention to the incident while it happened, Rojas knew that security was going to be on top of it.

“Security talked to us one day before Opening Day. They were ready to do that,” Rojas said. “The guy tackled him, three more guys (came). They did a spectacular job.”

The moment went viral across social media and news outlets, with a lot of people saying the initial tackle was too aggressive. Security guards at stadiums have an obligation to protect the players on the field though and it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Rojas said that even if the fan was just proposing, you never know someone’s full intention when they run on the field.

“I’m fully supportive of the security at Dodger Stadium because they’re doing their job,” Rojas said. “That was unbelievable.”

If you’re at a Dodgers game and plan on taking a chance at running on the field, take heed of Miquel Rojas’ warnings. Even if you’re nice and just trying to say hello to your favorite player, don’t be surprised if you’re tackled by half a dozen security guards.