Dodgers activate key reliever just in time for the postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers are down to the final stretch of their warmups before the 2022 MLB postseason. Having locked up the National League West division title and secured the best record in NL, it’s time for the Dodgers to get healthier. They are getting one of their bullpen’s key pieces back soon, with Yency Almonte now off the injured list, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange Country Register.

“Dodgers have activated Yency Almonte from the Injured List. Phil Bickford will finish the regular season on the IL with shoulder fatigue”

Almonte has not appeared in an MLB game since early August because of a tendinitis issue in his pitching elbow, but he is now seemingly ready to go and help the Dodgers’ bullpen. In 29 appearances across a total of 31.1 innings so far this 2022 MLB season, Almonte has come up with an impressive 1.15 ERA, which is on pace to be his career-best. Almonte is also benefiting from the excellent defense of his teammates, as evidenced by his 3.28 FIP and a subpar .208 BABIP, though, he also owns a decent 8.62 K/9 rate.

Before the Dodgers purchased his contract in May 2022, Almonte spent his first four seasons in the MLB with the Colorado Rockies. In 114 total appearances with the Rockies, he collected a 4-4 record and 5.30 ERA over 124.0 total innings of action.

The Dodgers are still dealing with a plethora of injuries on their pitching staff, so this latest update on Almonte is one that Los Angeles will savor.