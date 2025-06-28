Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani did not waste any time against the Kansas City Royals. Amid questions about the Dodgers two-way player's next start, it has not affected the slugger whatsoever.

He hit Noah Cameron's fourth pitch of the game 429 feet for his 29th home run of the season.

Shohei Ohtani gets the game started in a BIG way 🔥 Launches it 429 feet for his 29th HR of the season!

It was his eight leadoff home run of the season, giving his team a 1-0 lead out of the gate. Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy followed his lead with a two-run shot in the second inning.

Ohtani, who has already been named a 2025 National League All-Star, has 29 home runs so far this season. If Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was not having a record-breaking season, Ohtani would lead the league. Instead, he sits three bomb short of “The Big Dumper” in the home run race.

Ohtani has impressed Dodgers manager Dave Roberts all season long. He has faced criticism for how he is handling his superstar's return to the mound, though. Despite that, Ohtani has shown faith in him and his staff. He will start against the Royals on Saturday, but will likely be on a pitch limit once again.

Even if Ohtani can't pitch more than one inning a game this season, his production at the plate is more than enough. He leads the team in home runs, total hits, and is batting nearly .300 on the season. Ohtani's dominance is a big reason why the Dodgers are the favorites to win the World Series.

The Dodgers slugger broke records by notching the first 50-50 season in Major League Baseball history. While he is not swiping bags at the same rate, he has more power than ever. If he continues on his current pace, Ohtani could hit 60 home runs this season. Only six other players in league history have hit that mark, including New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge.

Ohtani's home run off of Cameron, followed by Muncy's bomb were not enough for Dustin May to hold on to a lead against the Royals. However, it is a great sign that the Dodgers' stars are just as dominant as ever.