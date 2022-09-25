Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation gets punched in the gut once again, with Dustin May landing on the injured list, as announced by the team through its official Twitter account.

The Dodgers recalled RHP Andre Jackson and placed RHP Dustin May on the injured list with low back tightness. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 24, 2022

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.

It’s been quite a down year for May. So far this season, Dustin May has a 2-3 record to go with a 4.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. He’s apparently having issues with his control, with a career-high 4.20 walks per nine innings allowed. His 11.0 BB% is also the first time in his career that he’s posted a walk rate higher than 7.1% in a season.

Together with Dustin May on the injured list are Walker Buehler and Tony Gonsolin, Buehler is technically done for the rest of the season while Gonsolin is in the process of making his way from a forearm injury. At the moment, it is believed that Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Gonsolin would be the Dodgers’ top three starters in the 2022 MLB playoffs, with Dustin May likely to operate as part of the bullpen.

The Dodgers, nevertheless, are in fine shape heading into the postseason. They are heads and shoulders above the rest of the National League West division and are likely to finish the regular season as the NL’s overall no. 1 seed. It’s possible that May will get to see some high-pressure moments in the playoffs as a reliever in long stretches, so it’s important for him to completely feel good about his back before the postseason.

Dustin May’s current contract with the Dodgers is set to expire by the end of the 2022 MLB season, but he’s still going to be under team control for at least until the conclusion of the 2025 MLB campaign.