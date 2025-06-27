Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers will have his spot in the National League lineup in the 2025 All-Star Game Truist Park in Atlanta July 15. Ohtani was the leading vote getter in the National League, and he is assured of being a mainstay for the Senior Circuit. While Ohtani was voted in as the National League's leading vote getter, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is the leading vote getter overall. He is guaranteed of his spot in the American League lineup.

This will be Shohei Ohtani’s 5th All-Star start at DH, tying David Ortiz for most ASG starts at DH https://t.co/1DCOajexsQ — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ohtani has recently retuned to the mound and is once again a two-way player, but he was voted into the NL starting lineup as a designated hitter. He will make his fifth start in the Midsummer Classic in that position — three with the American League and now two with the National league. That ties Boston Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer David Ortiz for the most starts in the All-Star Game as a DH, per MLB insider Sarah Langs.

Judge led the major leagues with 4,012,983 votes, and the big outfielder was selected for the seventh time in the last last eight All-Star games. He was unable to play in the 2023 All-Star Game because of an injured big toe. Ohtani topped the National League and was second in the big leagues with 3,967,668 votes.

Shohei Ohtani once again having a huge season

Ohtani is a 3-time MVP and a 3-time Silver Slugger winner. He is slashing .291/.391/.626 with 28 home runs and 52 runs batted in. He also leads the Major Leagues with 369 plate appearances and 79 runs scored. Ohtani belted his 28th home run Thursday afternoon in a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Judge is slashing .361/.461/.719 for the Yankees. He has hammered 28 home runs and driven in 63 runs.

Both the Dodgers and Yankees are in first place in their respective divisions.

Remaining starters will be announced July 2. Pitchers and reserves will be revealed July 6.

Here's a look at the All-Star finalists from both leagues:

AL finalists: Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Cal Raleigh.First base: Paul Goldschmidt, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Second Base: Jackson Holliday, Gleyber Torres. Third Base: Alex Bregman, José Ramírez. Shortstop: Jacob Wilson, Bobby Witt Jr. Designated Hitter: Ryan O'Hearn, Ben Rice. Outfield: Javier Báez, Riley Greene, Steven Kwan, Mike Trout.

NL finalists: Catcher: Carson Kelly, Will Smith. First Base: Pete Alonso, Freddie Freeman. Second Base: Tommy Edman, Ketel Marte. Third Base: Manny Machado, Max Muncy. Shortstop: Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor. Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages, Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker.