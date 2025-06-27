The San Francisco Giants’ season continued to spiral as the team was swept by the Miami Marlins in a three-game series at home. The Marlins outscored the Giants 24-12 in the sweep despite entering the series with the third-worst run differential in the majors. Manager Bob Melvin didn’t help matters with questionable decision making that proved costly.

With Thursday’s 12-5 loss, the Giants fell to 6.5 games back in the NL West. Following the game, Melvin attempted to put an optimistic spin on the team’s current situation. “We feel like we're a lot better than we played these three games. We're not in a horrible position, yet we feel like we're a better team than our record is right now,” he said, per KNBR on X.

The Giants reached a new low in Marlins sweep

The Giants managed to chase down the division-leading Dodgers and moved into a first-place tie with LA on June 13. But since then, San Francisco has gone 3-8 while the Dodgers went 10-2, retaking control of the NL West.

Giants fans have been frustrated with the team this season. But San Francisco appeared poised to challenge the Dodgers after surging ahead in the standings with a seven-game winning streak earlier in the month.

The Giants then landed Rafael Devers in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, adding some much-needed firepower to the offense. However, the acquisition has so far failed to translate into wins as the team has gone 3-5 with Devers in the lineup.

Now the three-time All-Star is dealing with a groin injury. However, Melvin downplayed the severity of the strain and Devers has played through the ailment, hitting his 20th home run of the season in a losing effort Thursday.

While Melvin was quick to let the Giants off the hook for an embarrassing showing against the Marlins with his postgame comments, fans were not so kind to the veteran manager.

Nothing Is Written commented:

“He talks more like a politician than he does a manager. I realized there’s a little bit of politician in managering, but that just sums up why this team is so mediocre.”

@SacKingSF49Gnts wrote:

“Isn’t it the manager job to make the team actually play better than they are? It seems like in this case management or coaching has not helped them actually play better!”

And @thekidofsj added:

“6.5 games behind a Dodgers team that is about to be healthy… this is pretty horrible.”