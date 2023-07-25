September 1st will be quite special not only for the Los Angeles Lakers faithful but also for Kobe Bryant fans. This is after the Los Angeles Dodgers revealed their planned Kobe tribute in celebration of Lakers Night.

While the Dodgers wouldn't be able to celebrate Lakers Night on August 24–like they used to in honor of Kobe's no. 8 and 24 jerseys–they made sure it will be extra special with the commemorative and exclusive Black Mamba jerseys they have for their fans.

The black baseball-styled jerseys, which will be given in the event, are made to look like the scales of a real black mamba snake. Aside from the original Dodgers script logo, it also feature Kobe's no. 8 on front and no. 4 on the back. The characters printed on the jerseys have gold trim and accents to reflect the Lakers' colors, per ESPN.

The Dodgers are giving away this exclusive Kobe Bryant jersey for Lakers Night on September 1st 👀 pic.twitter.com/gb9EeisxHm — MLB Life (@MLBLife) July 24, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unfortunately, not everyone who will watch the Dodgers' September 1st game against the Atlanta Braves will get the jersey. The said item will only be given to those who bought their tickets through a special event ticket package that was sold on the team's website.

Despite that though, it's certainly quite a nice tribute for Kobe Bryant and an incredible way to remember him. While he's no longer with us, it's clear that his impact on Los Angeles' sporting scene continues to live.

Hopefully, the Dodgers will be able to come up with more incredible Bryant-inspired memorabilia as they keep his legacy alive not only in LA but also in the whole sports world.