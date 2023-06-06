Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the guest of honor at the unveiling of an epic Lakers mural in Koreatown, LA on Monday. The six-time NBA champ revealed that this was a bit of a “sneak attack” for him when he was asked to speak to the crowd in attendance given how he wasn't given any prior notice. Nevertheless, Kareem still delivered an inspiring message, which also included a hilarious jab at the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Abdul-Jabbar was very thankful for being invited to this special event, and he also shared how impressed he was with the larger-than-life artwork. However, the 76-year-old could not help but point out how Bryant was the unbridled star of the mural:

“It's really wonderful to see this mural,” Kareem said. “Although, I am a little bit jealous that Kobe got two images, and me and Magic are over there on the side like that. What can you do?”

Now that Mr. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pointed it out, it is a bit weird that Kobe Bryant got two images on the mural. They're both front and center too, as the amazing piece of art featured Bryant in both his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys — both of which are hanging on the rafters of the Crypto.com Arena. Either way, Kareem did take issue with the same, as well as the fact that he and co-Lakers champ Magic Johnson were relegated to the side.

It's all in good fun, though, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is well aware of how celebrated the late Kobe Bryant is in LA. Still, he couldn't help but take a bit of a playful jab.