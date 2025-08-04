While the Los Angeles Dodgers are having a stellar season, Mookie Betts has had to deal with struggles. From losing over 20 pounds due to illness to battling injuries, it has been a rough go for the ubiquitous Betts.

Recently, Betts was absent for the start of the series against the Boston Red Sox due to the passing of his stepfather. Furthermore, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to switch Betts to lead off in place of Shohei Ohtani in the hopes of providing Betts a spark.

However, he went 0 for 16 in the last four games.

With nowhere else to turn, Betts has decided to reach out to God in hopes of ending his struggles, per James H. Williams of USA Today.

“I’ve done everything possible,” Betts said on Sunday. “It’s just kind of the same result. I’m out of answers. I’ve done everything I can do. It’s up to God at this point.”

The Dodgers are looking to repeat as World Series champions. They are in first place in the National League West with a 65-47 record.

Meanwhile, Betts is hitting below his career average in four categories (batting average, OPS, home runs, and RBIs).

This year, Betts is batting .233, and his career average is .290. He has a career low OPS of .663 when his all-time average is .881. In addition, Betts has 11 home runs, compared to his career average of 24.

Plus, he has 48 RBIs this season when his all-time average is 73.

Additional reasons why Mookie Betts is struggling for the Dodgers

There are other factors to explain Betts' underperforming season. One of which is that he is playing his first season at shortstop full-time.

While he is known for being a versatile player, this has still been an adjustment year.

Additionally, Betts's ability to consistently hit the ball hard has diminished. He has a hard-hit rate of 34.1%, the lowest of his career.