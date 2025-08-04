The Los Angeles Dodgers got a much-needed boost Monday night as veteran slugger Max Muncy returned to the lineup after a month-long stint on the injured list. His comeback comes at a critical time, with versatile infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman expected to be sidelined once again due to a recurring ankle injury.

“He’s back!” the Dodgers announced on X, revealing Muncy’s name in the starting lineup at third base for the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Muncy, who had been out since July 3 with a bone bruise in his left knee, was reinstated from the 60-day IL just hours before first pitch and slotted back into his usual spot at the hot corner.

Meanwhile, Edman’s absence casts a shadow over the Dodgers' infield depth. The 30-year-old utility man re-aggravated the same right ankle that forced him out of action earlier this season — this time while rounding first base during Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays. It was eerily similar to an incident last week against the Red Sox, where he limped off under nearly identical circumstances.

Max Muncy makes his Dodger return amid Tommy Edman injury

“It’s a recurrence of what he’s been dealing with,” manager Dave Roberts said postgame. “I just don’t see how it’s not an IL [trip].” Roberts indicated that Muncy’s return made the roster move a “natural” one-for-one swap.

Edman, who’s slashing .226/.280/.395 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs through 85 games, has struggled to regain his early-season form since his lower-body injuries started piling up. While his bat hasn’t been hot, his ability to play multiple positions — including second base, shortstop, and all three outfield spots — has made him an invaluable piece for the Dodgers, especially with injuries already limiting Hyeseong Kim and Kike Hernandez.

With Edman likely IL-bound, the Dodgers will lean on Miguel Rojas and Alex Freeland to share duties at second base. Rojas got the nod Monday night and hit ninth in the lineup, while Muncy returned to the five-hole behind Will Smith.

The Dodgers’ lineup otherwise remained intact, with Shohei Ohtani leading off as the designated hitter and Mookie Betts again batting second despite his recent slump. Tyler Glasnow took the mound for Los Angeles, coming in with a 2.45 ERA in his last four starts since returning from the IL. He faced off against Cardinals ace Sonny Gray, who shut out the Dodgers over 6.1 innings back in June.

While Muncy’s bat provides some much-needed pop, Edman’s absence will still be felt — especially on defense and in late-game versatility. The Dodgers are hoping Edman’s time away is short, but with two injuries to the same ankle in the span of a week, caution will be key heading into the final playoff push.