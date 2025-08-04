The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off new roster changes ahead of their next series. And one week following the MLB Trade Deadline.

The franchise announced on X (formerly Twitter) that a new infielder is on board. While a right-handed pitching option will be handed a new assignment.

“The Dodgers claimed IF Luken Baker from the St. Louis Cardinals and designated RHP Jack Little for assignment,” the team announced.

Baker comes over to add depth at first base. The 28-year-old first made his MLB debut in 2023.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder has played in 19 total games for STL. He's pounded eight hits and scored three runs. But he's batting at .235.

Little, meanwhile, is delivering an ERA of 6.00. He allowed four hits in the last seven games.

Dodgers delivering new changes ahead of Cardinals matchup

Los Angeles is undergoing some tinkering before facing the National League Central's current fourth-place team.

Manager Dave Roberts delivered a swap between Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. Ohtani returns to the leadoff hitting spot.

Roberts originally elevated Betts to leadoff to help boost his confidence. But the 32-year-old perennial All-Star continues to struggle at the bat. Sparking the switch back to Ohtani at the top of the order.

Betts is batting only .235 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs. He hasn't smacked a hit in the last four games. And that's after chipping two hits in back-to-back games against the Cincinnati Reds on July 28 and 29. Betts himself admits he's out of answers involving his current slump.

The Dodgers delivered one other massive change. But one involving the hill. World Series champion Dustin May got traded to the Boston Red Sox on deadline day. The move elevated the Red Sox's playoff hopes. May himself made a sad admission about his Dodgers departure. But added he's excited to bolster the Red Sox.

Meanwhile, the Baker claim hands Freddie Freeman some needed depth at first base. Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez remain on the injured list. Dalton Rushing is the only other healthy 1B option.