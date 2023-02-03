The Los Angeles Dodgers’ infield is beginning to take shape. Spring Training could ultimately change the outlook, but the team has an idea of where things currently stand. Miguel Vargas is expected to play second base with Gavin Lux shifting to shortstop, and Max Muncy will handle third base duties with Freddie Freeman remaining at first.

But Vargas’ versatility provides the Dodges’ with all-around flexibility. And Los Angeles’ GM Brandon Gomes revealed Miguel Vargas’ important and underappreciated talent that will help the ball club in 2023, per Dodgers beat writer Juan Toribio.

“Vargas is our second- or third-fastest guy on the team, which is probably not appreciated at all,” Gomes said. “So he’s also a good athlete. It’s more about getting him reps and getting his feel at second base. I think a combination of it all is really strong.”

Miguel Vargas is regarded as one of the Dodgers’ better prospects. The majority of scouts have raved about his impressive hit-tool. But his speed tends to get overlooked. His overall athleticism will benefit the Dodgers both on defense and on the base paths this year.

Vargas has a realistic chances to emerge as one of the best rookies in 2023. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him make a run at the NL Rookie of the Year Award. At the same time, he will need to prepare for adversity. Playing in a market like Los Angeles brings no shortage of pressure.

With that being said, veterans such as Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman will help him throughout the 2023 campaign.