Published November 11, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen is expected to miss the 2023 season after undergoing right shoulder labrum and rotator cuff surgery, per Juan Toribio. However, Toribio added that there is a minor chance of Treinen returning towards the end of the 2023 campaign.

Treinen is one of the best relievers in baseball when healthy. The right-hander features elite movement on his pitches and would have played a pivotal role in the bullpen next season. In 72 games for the Dodgers in 2021, Blake Treinen posted a 1.99 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. But he was limited to just 6 total games, 5 in the regular season and 1 playoff appearance, in 2022 for LA.

If Treinen is unable to return in 2023, there is a possibility that the reliever has already thrown his final pitch in a Dodgers uniform. Los Angeles has a club option on him for 2024 that likely will not be accepted given his immense injury concerns.

With that being said, as Toribio mentioned, there is a small chance that the veteran returns for a potential 2023 playoff run.

The Dodgers have already re-signed Clayton Kershaw in MLB free agency. But this Treinen injury update will motivate LA to monitor the relief pitching market. Their relief core is strong, but they don’t have a clear option in the back end of the bullpen. Blake Treinen would have been a closing candidate if not for his injury. Meanwhile, Craig Kimbrel did not pan out as the Dodgers’ closer in 2022.

It will be interesting to see if the Dodgers use an in-house option or if they add a proven closer via free agency/trade.