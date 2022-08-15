Dodgers get huge Dustin May boost after losing Walker Buehler

The Los Angeles Dodgers were forced to face the difficult reality that Walker Buehler’s 2022 campaign is over. Buehler is set to undergo season-ending elbow surgery in the coming days, ending any hopes Dodgers fans had of seeing the 28-year-old toe the rubber again this year. It’s not all bad news for the Dodgers, however. Dave Roberts revealed Monday, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, that Dustin May will be returning from Tommy John surgery this weekend.

Dustin May’s first start back from Tommy John will be Saturday against Miami, Dave Roberts said. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 15, 2022

Roberts revealed that May is slated to start Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins, the second leg of their three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The return of May could not come at a more critical time for the Dodgers, given the loss of Buehler. With their star pitcher out for the rest of the year, getting a replacement back from the IL is vital for the team.

It’s been more than a full year since May last featured in an MLB game. Ironically, May’s last start came on the first day of May in 2021 when he logged 1.2 innings of work against the Milwaukee Brewers. He’s been sidelined since then after undergoing Tommy John, and now, more than 15 months later, finally looks ready to return to action.

The 24-year-old has made 31 appearances since debuting for the Dodgers in 2019. He’s started 19 games and made 12 relief appearances. Across 113.2 innings of work in his career, May has logged a 2.93 ERA with 111 strikeouts, 27 walks, and a 1.065 WHIP. He figures to re-join a Dodgers rotation that currently consists of Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney, and Tyler Anderson, with Clayton Kershaw on the mend from a back injury.

With the Dodgers hoping to contend for the World Series in 2022, getting May back to work in the rotation will be a huge boost.