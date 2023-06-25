The Los Angeles Dodgers made a number of roster moves on Sunday, including a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-handed pitcher Andre Jackson.

Pittsburgh acquired Jackson from the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations, according to an announcement made by the LA franchise. In a corresponding move, the Pirates optioned Jackson to Triple-A Indianapolis and designated infielder Mark Mathias for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster.

It's not really a big surprise that the Dodgers moved Jackson for cash. He was actually optioned four times by LA this 2023 season, putting him near the limit of five before he needed to be placed on waivers. The 27-yeare-old was also DFA'd earlier in the week, so the team really had no other choice but to trade him.

Andre Jackson recorded a 6.62 ERA in seven games with the Dodgers this campaign. He tallied 16 strikeouts and three walks during those appearances.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As mentioned, the Jackson trade is only one of a slew of roster decision that the Dodgers made on Sunday. The team also placed outfielder Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list as he continues to deal with a right knee soreness, though his time on the IL has been backdated to June 22. It's worth noting that Taylor's knee issue hasn't gotten worse, but he's simply not progressing to the level that he could play on the field.

Taylor even received a cortisone shot in his knee previously to help alleviate the pain.

With that said, the Dodgers recalled Yonny Hernandez from the minor league in a related move.

It remains to be seen what other moves the Dodgers will make as they try to surpass both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants in the NL West, though they could certainly use some more help as they continue to deal with injuries.