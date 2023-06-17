Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided injury updates on Chris Taylor, David Peralta, and Julio Urias on Saturday, a mix of both good news and bad news.

Outfielder Chris Taylor received a cortisone shot in his right knee on Friday and is expected to miss the rest of the current series against the San Francisco Giants. However, the team is hopeful that he can avoid a trip to the injured list.

Meanwhile, left fielder David Peralta was feeling better on Saturday and was available off the bench for the Dodgers' game against the Giants. He left the game in the second inning on Friday with a left hamstring strain.

Last but not least, Julio Urías threw another bullpen session on Saturday and is progressing well in his recovery from a left hamstring strain. He is scheduled to face hitters next and then could go out on a rehab assignment. Urías is on track to return sometime during the Dodgers' upcoming road trip to Colorado and Kansas City.

The Dodgers have been hit hard by injuries this season. In addition to Taylor, Peralta, and Urías, the team has also been without Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, and Walker Buehler. Despite the injuries, the Dodgers are in second place in the National League West behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dave Roberts remains optimistic about Chris Taylor, David Peralta, and Julio Urías, despite their mixed injury updates, as they are key pieces to the Dodgers. Chris Taylor played 57 games thus far for the Dodgers, contributing 26 RBI and 11 home runs on a .207/.272./.457 slash line. Peralta, on the other hand, sports a .270/.306/.403 slash line with 25 RBI of his own. Julio Urias has only played 10 games this season and has allowed 14 home runs.

The Dodgers will need Taylor, Peralta, and Urías back in the lineup if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs.