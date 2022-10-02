Dodgers make history not seen in 113 years after winning 110th game of the season

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ success in the 2022 season is officially reaching historic levels. They reached their 110th win of the season on Saturday by defeating the Colorado Rockies 6-4, putting them in a tier of dominance rarely seen.

The Dodgers are now tied for the fifth-most single-season wins in MLB history. According to ESPN Stats & Info, they are also the first 110-win club the National League has seen since the 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates. Baseball hasn’t seen a 110-win team since the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

The @Dodgers are the first National League team to win 110 games since the 1909 Pirates. 94 of those 110 wins have come by multiple runs, passing the 1998 Yankees for the most such wins in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/nZokPiBb6v — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 2, 2022

Cody Bellinger tallied three hits and two RBI to power the Dodgers offense while Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman each recorded two hits. Michael Grove allowed four earned runs in five innings but the bullpen shut the Rockies out the rest of the way.

The Dodgers achieving a feat not seen since the Honus Wagner-led Pirates show just how unstoppable they have been this season. They have scored 837 total runs this season (the only team to eclipse 800 so far) and allowed just 501 runs (the fewest in baseball by an 11-run margin).

Many teams have been title-or-bust but that is truly the case for this Dodgers team. Any outcome other than a World Series victory will be met with extreme ridicule. Especially since Turner could likely leave in free agency, this year is their best chance to win it all.