Yoshinobu Yamamoto has what it takes to become the Dodgers next ace.

There's a lot to like about Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Japanese star, who recently signed a 12-year, $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, excelled while pitching in Japan and features a devastating curveball and splitter in his repertoire. But one intriguing element of Yamamoto's prowess on the mound stems from his stamina.

Dodgers president Stan Kasten recently told Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson that Yamamoto can throw up 120 pitches in a game, while most pitchers today struggle to even get to 95-plus pitches.

“It's nothing for him to go over 100, or even 120 pitches,” Kasten told Watson, via Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. “That's his game. He likes to stay in there for a long time. That's the kind of pitcher we need.”

Los Angeles will probably still limit Yamamoto to around 100 pitchers per contest in order to keep him healthy. But if he finds himself in the middle of the 7th inning and is at 101 pitches, for example, then perhaps the Dodgers will consider letting him finish the inning.

Between Yamamoto's strikeout ability and pure pitching dominance to go along with his impressive stamina on the mound, it looks like the Dodgers found a new ace.

Yamamoto ready to lead Dodgers rotation

Yamamoto expressed during his Wednesday press conference that he wanted to win. In fact, his desire to win played a major role in his decision to sign in Los Angeles.

“It was very important to me go to to a team that wants to win,” Yamamoto said. “The Dodgers provided that opportunity the most.”

Yamamoto joins a rotation that includes Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler, and Bobby Miller. LA's starting rotation now projects to be one of the better all-around pitching staffs in baseball.

It will be interesting to see how Yamamoto performs during his first season in the big leagues. There may be some bumps along the road in his rookie campaign, but all signs indicate that he will figure things out and become a star for the Dodgers.