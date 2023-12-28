Yoshinobu Yamamoto had to be honest with his Dodgers signing.

It remained a question of why Yoshinobu Yamamoto wanted to play alongside the Mookie Betts-led squad. Some speculations suggested that it had something to do with Shohei Ohtani's MLB free-agency decision. Others posited that it was because of the offer given to him that was not on the table with other franchises. Now, the Japanese ace has finally come clean as to how he made the final call to join this team, via the Dodgers YouTube Channel.

“It was very important to me go to to a team that wants to win… The Dodgers provided that opportunity the most,” Yoshinobu Yamamoto declared during his introductory press conference.

The Dodgers have the deepest lineups both in pitching and at bat. Yamamoto, the potential ace of the squad, will join a stacked core that can throw all types of balls. Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller, and Emmett Sheehan are all staples in this squad. This MLB Free Agency frenzy has also made the Dodgers sign Tyler Glasnow. All of which put them in a great position to outgun opponents.

Their bats are also generational. The Dodgers will have the newly signed Shohei Ohtani as the designated hitter. Mookie Betts will potentially be at second base with Freddie Freeman at first. Will Smith, Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, and the rest of the lineup are also lethal threats to send opponents packing earlier than expected.

If the choice was a team that had the most potential to win, Yamamoto read well into the papers and made the right choice with the Dodgers. The question still remains: will they be able to fulfill this potential?