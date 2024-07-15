The first two rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft are officially in the books, and for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the draft offers them an outlet to continue adding to their seemingly never-ending supply of talented baseball players. It's safe to say that their first-round pick ended up quickly catching the attention of fans everywhere.

The Dodgers were armed with the 23rd overall pick of the draft, and they used it to select shortstop Kellon Lindsey. It was a bit of an interesting pick given Lindsey got selected a bit earlier than expected, but he has a unique background that could help him rocket through the minor leagues on his quest to make it to the MLB.

Dodgers hoping Kellon Lindsey can develop into a star

Lindsey is an 18-year old prospect from Hardee High School in Florida, and while he committed to the University of Florida, it sounds like his plan is to sign with the Dodgers. It's safe to say that Lindsey has a lot of developing to do, but he has the upside to become a five-tool player at the shortstop position, with one of his top comparisons being Philadelphia Phillies star Trea Turner.

Lindsey was a dual-sport star in high school, as he also played quarterback for his football team in high school. He opted to focus strictly on baseball, though, after his senior year of football, and that resulted in him posting a .403 batting average in his final high school campaign at Hardee.

The sky's the limit for Lindsey, as he's an exceptional contact hitter who plays one of the most in demand positions in the game. His defining trait, though, is his speed, as his 75 run grade made him one of the highest graded players in that department in this draft class. Assuming all his other tools develop as expected, he could become one of the best all-around players in the game.

There are concerns about Lindsey's power, as that seems to be the biggest weakness in his game. It's worth noting, though, that he's still only 18 years old, so that gives him a lot of time to figure things out at the plate. As he gets older, he should naturally pick up some power with his swing, but it will also help if he puts in the work needed behind the scenes.

It will be awhile before we see Lindsey at the major-league level, but it's clear that he has the potential to become a key piece of the Dodgers future if he can develop as expected. This was a bit of an interesting pick from Los Angeles, but it's clear that if things go according to plan, Lindsey will end up being their shortstop of the future.