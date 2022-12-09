By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Trea Turner recently sent a message to Los Angeles Dodgers fans after signing in Philadelphia with the Phillies.

“Thank you @dodgers fans! Was blast playing in front of all of you! Memories I’ll never forget,” Turner wrote on Twitter.

The Dodgers’ Twitter account sent Trea Turner a message as well following his departure.

“From electric slides and plays to hitting streaks and a batting title. Thank you, @treavturner. Best of luck in Philadelphia!”

Turner’s time in LA was brief but impactful. The Dodgers acquired Trea Turner, alongside Max Scherzer, in the middle of the 2021 campaign. He would end up hitting .328 en route to a batting title that season. However, the Dodgers lost in the playoffs to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Turner enjoyed another strong season in 2022, slashing .298/.343/.466 with an .809 OPS for a 111-win Dodgers ball club. But once again, LA lost in the playoffs as the San Diego Padres pulled off an upset in the NLDS.

Nevertheless, Trea Turner will likely receive a standing ovation when the Phillies travel to Los Angeles. He gave all he had during his season and a half with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have endured a relatively quiet offseason. Their most recent free agency acquisition came in the form of Jason Heyward. But it would not be surprising to see LA make a splash at some point as MLB free agency rolls on. Gavin Lux is expected to take over for Turner at shortstop unless the Dodgers bring in an outside alternative.

Meanwhile, Trea Turner is preparing to begin his new journey in Philadelphia with the Phillies.