LeBron James passed Kareem-Abdul Jabbar on Tuesday for the most total points in NBA history. The moment was incredible and drew no shortage of reactions from around the NBA world. Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Mookie Betts also chimed in with a heartfelt message for the NBA’s new all-time scoring leader, per the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Twitter.

“Yo, ‘Bron, congrats on the scoring title man,” Betts said in a video. “That’s huge, you already know how big that is, especially for a pass-first guy. For you to get this scoring title is huge. Like I said, I want to congratulate you in all your success. Thank you for laying out the blueprint for all the rest of us man, we will be watching you for forever.”

Mookie Betts and LeBron James both emerged as stars with different teams before ending up in Los Angeles. Betts continued by admitting LeBron may have a “couple years left” before calling it quits.

“You’re a legend. I think you know that. You show it, so it’s been a pleasure to watch you from high school all the way to now. May have a couple years left in you. So again man, I want to say congrats and I’ll see you soon.”

LeBron James certainly strengthened his case for greatest player of all-time with this achievement. It will be interesting to see how much longer LeBron stays in the league. With the scoring title out of the way, LeBron will shift his focus to helping the Lakers make a playoff run.