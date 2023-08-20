Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James enjoyed a family trip to Dodger Stadium on Saturday to celebrate his bobblehead night, and it wound up turning into quite the eventful evening. Dodgers star Mookie Betts belted two home runs in the 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins and saluted LeBron after both of them.

James acknowledged Betts with a salute of his own after the second home run in the fifth inning, his 34th of the season:

LeBron James tips his cap to Mookie Betts after his 2nd home run of the night 🧢pic.twitter.com/o4a4OQ9AWV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 20, 2023

After the game, Betts explained his salute, per ESPN.

“It was kind of a thank you and shoutout to him,” Betts said. “He's done it during his game, so I returned the favor.”

Here's more from Betts on the gesture:

LeBron responded on Instagram: “Salute and (hat emoji) off to you my brother!!!”

Betts and James have met several times, with the Dodgers star claiming the salute was just a snap decision in the moment. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thinks the move was “intentional.”

“I think that was intentional,” Roberts said of the salute. “Hitting a baseball is as hard as anything there is to do. I just think Mookie had another gear tonight to show out. We were all beneficiaries. It was fun to watch him and LeBron. Two great ones.”

It was truly a great night at Dodger Stadium for the home team and LeBron James. Los Angeles is rolling right now, moving to 17-2 in August after a doubleheader sweep to take full control of the NL West (12-game lead). The Dodgers recently won 11 games in a row and look like a major challenger to the MLB-best Atlanta Braves. With Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman leading the way, this team is finally living up to its potential and looking like a World Series contender.