Former Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Fernando Valenzuela is reportedly hospitalized with an undisclosed illness, according to a post on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) by Mexican sports journalist David Faitelson.

“I have a report from Los Angeles that legendary former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela has been admitted to a hospital,” wrote Faitelson in Spanish.

“Not much is known. He and his family have wanted to keep the disease secret…We pray for his speedy recovery….”

“Faitelson's report came just days after the 63-year-old Valenzuela, who played for the Dodgers from 1980 to 1990, suddenly stepped away from his broadcasting duties last week indefinitely, per Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group.

Neither the Dodgers nor Valenzuela's family has made a statement with regard to the latest report on the former National League Cy Young Award winner at the time of this writing, but several fans online have already reacted to the news.

“Fernando Valenzuela has been hospitalized today,” said X user @justjewel323. “It's a sad day, for sure.”

“Reading this news about Fernando Valenzuela,” shared @mattwagner648. “Obviously hoping El Toro is okay and that he’ll be back in the booth next season. ”

“Pray for Fernando Valenzuela,” said @BobbleFoo.

From @whittaker_walt: “Wishing for a speedy recovery for the great Fernando Valenzuela. But he does not look well in that most recent photo on the left.”

Via @bbygirlsolita: “My prayers go out to Fernando Valenzuela and his family. I wish him lots of rest and good health 🙏🏻🤍⚾️💙 ánimo para #ElToro #Fernandomania”

Fernando Valenzuela had an incredible career with the Dodgers

Valenzuela suited up for six teams in the big leagues, but he will always be mostly known for his time with the Dodgers. He debuted in MLB in the 1980 season when he only appeared in 10 games and went 2-0 with zero earned runs allowed through 17.2 innings of work. The following season, Valenzuela took the big leagues by storm. During the 1981 campaign. Valenzuela went 13-7 with a 2.48 ERA and 2.44 WHIP across 192.1 innings of work on the mound to win both the Cy Young and the NL Rookie of the Year.

Fernando Valenzuela, a six-time All-Star also played for the California Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals.

He finished his MLB career with a 173-153 record, 3.54 ERA, and 104 ERA+ through 453 games.